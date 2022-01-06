Karani Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,501 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,137,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,825. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

