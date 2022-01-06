Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Tops $513.55 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00218306 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00034614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.50 or 0.00477088 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00086190 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.