Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.36 ($72.00).

VNA stock opened at €49.00 ($55.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €47.11 ($53.53) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

