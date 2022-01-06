Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles Sells 23,555 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,296.45.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $156,095.68.

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $175,889.79.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 566,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,508 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

