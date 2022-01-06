Kevin P. Knight Sells 3,219 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.