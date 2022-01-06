Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 67.6% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 322,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,353,000 after buying an additional 130,058 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 60,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,992,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,624,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.96.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,190.01 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,479.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.65.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.