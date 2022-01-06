Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

