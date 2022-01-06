Keybank National Association OH Has $5.31 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

NASDAQ:CATH opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.387 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

