Keybank National Association OH Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,138,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,145,000 after acquiring an additional 106,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,075,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210,598 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $221.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $195.41 and a one year high of $241.06.

