Keybank National Association OH Sells 208 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 9.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Clorox by 30.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $177.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.23 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

