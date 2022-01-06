Keybank National Association OH Sells 28,093 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,093 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

