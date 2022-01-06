KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 0.1%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.79 and last traded at $26.79. 3,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

