Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 243,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,902,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 3,694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 332,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

