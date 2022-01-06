Klaytn Price Hits $1.33 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.44 billion and $105.33 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00003099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00070101 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,379.12 or 0.07874445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00076437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,912.00 or 0.99998850 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008059 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,764,730,470 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,476,753 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

