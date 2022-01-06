Kleros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. Kleros has a market cap of $78.69 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00012849 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003976 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00035002 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.00374276 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

