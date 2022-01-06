Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Koç Holding AS stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.