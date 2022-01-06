Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF)’s share price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

