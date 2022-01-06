Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Short Interest Up 54.0% in December

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,341,900 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 13,210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.8 days.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.