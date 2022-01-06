Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 3.46. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

