Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Achieves $442,097.08

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. Krios has a market cap of $442,097.08 and approximately $84.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Krios has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011793 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00094443 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.08 or 0.00543143 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001137 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

