Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,800 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 2,196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Lake Resources stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.77. 1,234,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,253. Lake Resources has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

Separately, initiated coverage on Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.