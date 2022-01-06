Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.08

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.08 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 1173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

