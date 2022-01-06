Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Trading Up 11.2% Following Strong Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s share price was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $70.16. Approximately 29,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,897,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.

The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

