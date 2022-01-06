Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Trading Up 11.2% Following Strong Earnings

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s share price was up 11.2% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $71.58 and last traded at $70.16. Approximately 29,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,897,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.12.
The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.80.
In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75.
Lamb Weston Company Profile (NYSE:LW)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
