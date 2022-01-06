Lamden Trading 30.5% Lower This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $579,111.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

