Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 1,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 11,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

