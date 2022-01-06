Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Trading Up 1.4%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) shares were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

LCSHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

