Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $169.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

LSTR opened at $179.34 on Thursday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $135.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.18 and its 200 day moving average is $165.57.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

