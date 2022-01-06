Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Trading Up 6.4%

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $666.68 million and a P/E ratio of 22.20.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter valued at $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Largo Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,315,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

