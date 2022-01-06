Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1247 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LGI opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.69. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.