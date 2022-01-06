Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $398.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $398.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,875.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.63 or 0.07819455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.98 or 0.00312480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00913800 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00072245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.00462056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.29 or 0.00257228 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

