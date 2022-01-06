LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LexaGene stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.21. 145,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.34 and a 200-day moving average of 0.39. LexaGene has a 52-week low of 0.20 and a 52-week high of 1.22.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

