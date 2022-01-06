LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.60.

LGIH opened at $144.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 33.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

