Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.40 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.03.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.65.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 295.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

