Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,966,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

