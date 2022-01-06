Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce $818.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $812.90 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $693.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.45%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.