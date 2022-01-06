Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.89. 40,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.