Lincoln National Corp Buys 768 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $547,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,384,000 after buying an additional 174,933 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

