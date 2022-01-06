Lincoln National Corp Has $230,000 Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the third quarter worth $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $171,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.