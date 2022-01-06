Lincoln National Corp Has $290,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 in the last three months.

Shares of A stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

