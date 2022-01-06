Lincoln National Corp Invests $209,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Livent by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Livent by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Livent by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Livent by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 49,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -268.89, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.10. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

