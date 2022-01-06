Lincoln National Corp Purchases 417 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in B&G Foods by 9.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in B&G Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in B&G Foods by 6.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

BGS stock opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

