Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,185 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after buying an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

