Lincoln National Corp Sells 346 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

