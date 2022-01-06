Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $68.27 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00011003 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $68.27 million and approximately $841,549.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08067901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.76 or 0.99831630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,294,875 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

