Litecoin Cash Reaches One Day Volume of $3,928.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $3,928.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.39 or 1.06281067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1,400.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,165,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

