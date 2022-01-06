Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAC opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.19. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

