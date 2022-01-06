Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 262.5% in December

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Lithium Chile in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.