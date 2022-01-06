LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.