Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:LIV traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 56 ($0.75). 57,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,819. Livermore Investments Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £91.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 13.19 and a quick ratio of 12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.25.
