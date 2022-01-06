Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.64

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.64 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 48.34 ($0.65). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.80 ($0.64), with a volume of 49,249,396 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.66) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 57.14 ($0.77).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.65. The company has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £67,967.64 ($91,588.25).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

